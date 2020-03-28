Pennsylvania Reports 533 New Coronavirus Cases; Twelve New Deaths Reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 28, 533 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,751.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 11% 25-49 39% 50-64 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 316

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 1% 19-24 2% 25-49 20% 50-64 27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 8 Allegheny 219 2 Armstrong 2 Beaver 22 Berks 65 Blair 2 Bradford 3 Bucks 152 Butler 41 2 Cambria 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 3 Centre 15 Chester 116 Clarion 1 Clearfield 2 Columbia 4 Crawford 2 Cumberland 22 1 Dauphin 23 Delaware 226 4 Erie 7 Fayette 10 Franklin 7 Greene 6 Huntingdon 1 Indiana 2 Juniata 1 Lackawanna 51 2 Lancaster 45 1 Lawrence 8 Lebanon 15 Lehigh 109 3 Luzerne 65 2 Lycoming 2 Mckean 1 Mercer 6 Monroe 106 2 Montgomery 411 5 Montour 5 Northampton 94 4 Northumberland 1 Perry 1 Philadelphia 709 5 Pike 27 1 Potter 2 Schuylkill 16 Snyder 1 Somerset 2 Susquehanna 1 Tioga 1 Warren 1 Washington 23 Wayne 6 Westmoreland 41 York 37

Statewide, there are 2,751 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 25,254 patients who have tested negative, and 34 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has announced:

· Expanded stay-at-home order to include Erie County, bringing total counties to eight.

· Released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Guidance for essential and non-essential businesses on mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

· Postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

· Discretion for religious leaders in holding services.

· No-visitor policies at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

· Restricted-visitor policies in state centers.

· Restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

