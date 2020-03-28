THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 99 New Troopers
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced on Friday that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the Commonwealth.
The men and women represent the 158th graduating cadet class.
In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. The public was afforded the opportunity to view the event via a live stream on the Academy Facebook pageOpens In A New Window.
“The men and women graduating today (Friday, March 27) join the ranks at an unprecedented time in our department’s history,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Friends and family were unfortunately unable to attend and celebrate in person, but we are grateful for their support as our newest troopers begin their public service careers in a period of extraordinary need.”
Six cadets received special awards and recognition:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Gary Carneiro, Jefferson County, New York
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Philip S. Pronick, Dauphin County
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Tristin C. Deneen, Fulton County
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Jacob E. Brown-Schields, Lycoming County
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam D. Roberts, Bradford County
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Tyler A. Birdsall, Northumberland County
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop B, Belle Vernon
Zachary M. Casini of Westmoreland County
Troop B, Uniontown
Roman Caito of Allegheny County
Dominic A. Galderisi of Fayette County
Patrick M. Martin of Allegheny County
Michael A. Parlak Jr. of Fayette County
Eric R. Sellman of Westmoreland County
James R. Tyler Jr. of Westmoreland County
Troop B, Washington
Jacob E. Brown-Schields of Lycoming County
Troop C, Clarion
Stephanie J. Graham of Clearfield County
Troop C, Lewis Run
Christopher C. Barr of McKean County
Hunter J. Freer of McKean County
Troop D, Butler
Michael J. Banachoski of Allegheny County
Christopher V. Callaghan of Beaver County
Clayton S. Lehmeier of Washington County
Mohamed A. Miloua of Allegheny County
Noah J. Sims of Beaver County
Troop D, Kittaning
Heinz W. Koster of Armstrong County
William B. Ray of Cambria County
Victor J. Santoyo Jr. of Butler County
Garrett G. Weitzel of Butler County
Troop E, Erie
Sly G. Revitsky of Westmoreland County
Joseph R. Sonafelt Jr. of Westmoreland County
Troop E, Girard
Adam M. Andreas of Lancaster County
Karyn L. Holden of Venango County
Troop E, Meadville
Timothy L. Glover Jr. of Allegheny County
Joshua E. Suppa of Westmoreland County
Troop E, Warren
John A. Reken of Indiana County
Troop F, Coudersport
Whitney E. Boshart of Clinton County
Howard W. Young II of Potter County
Troop F, Mansfield
Reuben M. Donovan of Potter County
Troop F, Milton
Kyle L. Drick of Lycoming County
Colton E. Killion of Lycoming County
Kyle L. Thorpe of Tioga County
Troop F, Montoursville
Patrick J. Kineston of Montour County
Logan T. Webb of Centre County
Troop F, Stonington
Tyler A. Birdsall of Northumberland County
Troop G, Bedford
Ryan T. Easter of Bedford County
Troop G, Rockview
Robert E. Turnbaugh III of Huntingdon County
Bryan Wenzel of Huntingdon County
Christopher E. Wills of Blair County
Troop H, Carlisle
Devyn Q. Barry of Dauphin County
Justin D. Himmler of Cumberland County
Paige D. Kulsa of Luzerne County
Derek E. Leib of Cumberland County
Anthony M. Roefaro Jr. of Blair County
Tyler M. Watkins of Huntingdon County
Adam J. Zeiders of Dauphin County
Troop H, Chambersburg
Marie Calore of Luzerne County
Tristin C. Deneen of Fulton County
Bridgette L. Flanigan of Armstrong County
Justin E. Kressler of Luzerne County
Christian S. Rhine of Lebanon County
Troop H, Gettysburg
Jeffrey R. Allen Jr. of Cumberland County
Gary Carneiro of Jefferson County, New York
Troop H, Harrisburg
Ryan E. Dehaven of Monroe County
Tyler R. Krause of Philadelphia County
Cole R. Mcconnell of Wayne County
Philip S. Pronick of Dauphin County
Jonathan E. Rich of Allegheny County
Samantha M. Zeiders of Dauphin County
Troop H, Lykens
Adam D. Roberts of Bradford County
Troop H, Newport
Deondre L. Brown of Westmoreland County
Alex R. Ebbert of Lackawanna County
Eric Haubert of Juniata County
Anthony M. Stone of Columbia County
Johnathan V. Sullivan of Luzerne County
Troop J, Avondale
Jeremy C. Hollenbach of Chester County
Ashley N. Jones of Chester County
Brian J. McCabe of Chester County
Troop J, Embreeville
Corey A. Baiada of Montgomery County
Craig A. Fry of Indiana County
Troop J, York
John J. Grzymala of York County
Zachary F. Larkin of Lehigh County
Troop K, Media
Andrew M. Korrubin of Montgomery County
Anthony J. Lannutti of Philadelphia County
Daniel S. Sgambato of Philadelphia County
Troop K, Philadelphia
Shane P. Dunlevy of Atlantic County, New Jersey
Justin M. Howell of Montgomery County
Young Y. Jung of Montgomery County
Tyler M. Valentin of Camden County, New Jersey
Troop L, Jonestown
Justin T. Marderness of Lancaster County
Joshua M. Yates of Schuylkill County
Troop L, Reading
Alex M. Farnsler of Lancaster County
Joshua B. Gresh of Berks County
Adam G. Tranquillo of Berks County
Troop L, Schuylkill Haven
Justin J. Duncan of Schuylkill County
Christian L. Reistroffer of Berks County
John Szczyglak III of Schuylkill County
Troop M, Belfast
Thomas R. Kirk Jr. of Bucks County
Vishu J. Solanki of Burlington County, New Jersey
Troop M, Bethlehem
Philip Buccigrossi III of Richmond County, New York
Troop M, Fogelsville
Lauren A. Bernard of Bucks County
Jason P. Fallara of Jefferson County
Kevin Gardner of Lackawanna County
Alexander W. Zmyewski of Carbon County
Troop N, Hazleton
James R. Scott of Luzerne County
Timothy J. Vicario of Northampton County
Troop N, Lehighton
John A. Heffner of Lehigh County
Troop N, Stroudsburg
Carl R. Nerthling of Erie County
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com
