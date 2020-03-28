Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 99 New Troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced on Friday that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the Commonwealth.

The men and women represent the 158th graduating cadet class.

In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. The public was afforded the opportunity to view the event via a live stream on the Academy Facebook pageOpens In A New Window.

“The men and women graduating today (Friday, March 27) join the ranks at an unprecedented time in our department’s history,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Friends and family were unfortunately unable to attend and celebrate in person, but we are grateful for their support as our newest troopers begin their public service careers in a period of extraordinary need.”

Six cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Gary Carneiro, Jefferson County, New York

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Philip S. Pronick, Dauphin County

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Tristin C. Deneen, Fulton County

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Jacob E. Brown-Schields, Lycoming County

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam D. Roberts, Bradford County

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Tyler A. Birdsall, Northumberland County

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Zachary M. Casini of Westmoreland County

Troop B, Uniontown

Roman Caito of Allegheny County

Dominic A. Galderisi of Fayette County

Patrick M. Martin of Allegheny County

Michael A. Parlak Jr. of Fayette County

Eric R. Sellman of Westmoreland County

James R. Tyler Jr. of Westmoreland County

Troop B, Washington

Jacob E. Brown-Schields of Lycoming County

Troop C, Clarion

Stephanie J. Graham of Clearfield County

Troop C, Lewis Run

Christopher C. Barr of McKean County

Hunter J. Freer of McKean County

Troop D, Butler

Michael J. Banachoski of Allegheny County

Christopher V. Callaghan of Beaver County

Clayton S. Lehmeier of Washington County

Mohamed A. Miloua of Allegheny County

Noah J. Sims of Beaver County

Troop D, Kittaning

Heinz W. Koster of Armstrong County

William B. Ray of Cambria County

Victor J. Santoyo Jr. of Butler County

Garrett G. Weitzel of Butler County

Troop E, Erie

Sly G. Revitsky of Westmoreland County

Joseph R. Sonafelt Jr. of Westmoreland County

Troop E, Girard

Adam M. Andreas of Lancaster County

Karyn L. Holden of Venango County

Troop E, Meadville

Timothy L. Glover Jr. of Allegheny County

Joshua E. Suppa of Westmoreland County

Troop E, Warren

John A. Reken of Indiana County

Troop F, Coudersport

Whitney E. Boshart of Clinton County

Howard W. Young II of Potter County

Troop F, Mansfield

Reuben M. Donovan of Potter County

Troop F, Milton

Kyle L. Drick of Lycoming County

Colton E. Killion of Lycoming County

Kyle L. Thorpe of Tioga County

Troop F, Montoursville

Patrick J. Kineston of Montour County

Logan T. Webb of Centre County

Troop F, Stonington

Tyler A. Birdsall of Northumberland County

Troop G, Bedford

Ryan T. Easter of Bedford County

Troop G, Rockview

Robert E. Turnbaugh III of Huntingdon County

Bryan Wenzel of Huntingdon County

Christopher E. Wills of Blair County

Troop H, Carlisle

Devyn Q. Barry of Dauphin County

Justin D. Himmler of Cumberland County

Paige D. Kulsa of Luzerne County

Derek E. Leib of Cumberland County

Anthony M. Roefaro Jr. of Blair County

Tyler M. Watkins of Huntingdon County

Adam J. Zeiders of Dauphin County

Troop H, Chambersburg

Marie Calore of Luzerne County

Tristin C. Deneen of Fulton County

Bridgette L. Flanigan of Armstrong County

Justin E. Kressler of Luzerne County

Christian S. Rhine of Lebanon County

Troop H, Gettysburg

Jeffrey R. Allen Jr. of Cumberland County

Gary Carneiro of Jefferson County, New York

Troop H, Harrisburg

Ryan E. Dehaven of Monroe County

Tyler R. Krause of Philadelphia County

Cole R. Mcconnell of Wayne County

Philip S. Pronick of Dauphin County

Jonathan E. Rich of Allegheny County

Samantha M. Zeiders of Dauphin County

Troop H, Lykens

Adam D. Roberts of Bradford County

Troop H, Newport

Deondre L. Brown of Westmoreland County

Alex R. Ebbert of Lackawanna County

Eric Haubert of Juniata County

Anthony M. Stone of Columbia County

Johnathan V. Sullivan of Luzerne County

Troop J, Avondale

Jeremy C. Hollenbach of Chester County

Ashley N. Jones of Chester County

Brian J. McCabe of Chester County

Troop J, Embreeville

Corey A. Baiada of Montgomery County

Craig A. Fry of Indiana County

Troop J, York

John J. Grzymala of York County

Zachary F. Larkin of Lehigh County

Troop K, Media

Andrew M. Korrubin of Montgomery County

Anthony J. Lannutti of Philadelphia County

Daniel S. Sgambato of Philadelphia County

Troop K, Philadelphia

Shane P. Dunlevy of Atlantic County, New Jersey

Justin M. Howell of Montgomery County

Young Y. Jung of Montgomery County

Tyler M. Valentin of Camden County, New Jersey

Troop L, Jonestown

Justin T. Marderness of Lancaster County

Joshua M. Yates of Schuylkill County

Troop L, Reading

Alex M. Farnsler of Lancaster County

Joshua B. Gresh of Berks County

Adam G. Tranquillo of Berks County

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

Justin J. Duncan of Schuylkill County

Christian L. Reistroffer of Berks County

John Szczyglak III of Schuylkill County

Troop M, Belfast

Thomas R. Kirk Jr. of Bucks County

Vishu J. Solanki of Burlington County, New Jersey

Troop M, Bethlehem

Philip Buccigrossi III of Richmond County, New York

Troop M, Fogelsville

Lauren A. Bernard of Bucks County

Jason P. Fallara of Jefferson County

Kevin Gardner of Lackawanna County

Alexander W. Zmyewski of Carbon County

Troop N, Hazleton

James R. Scott of Luzerne County

Timothy J. Vicario of Northampton County

Troop N, Lehighton

John A. Heffner of Lehigh County

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Carl R. Nerthling of Erie County

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com

