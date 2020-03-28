Sheila Ann Remlinger Hergenroeder, of Marienville, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Clarion Hospital ER.

Born in Pittsburgh on November 24, 1936, Sheila was the only child of Willis A. and Ann E. Connely Remlinger.

Sheila married C. Reid Hergenroeder on January 10, 1959 at St. Sebastians Church in Pittsburgh, PA. They celebrated 61 years of marriage this past January.

Sheila graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1958. She graduated from Oil City School of Anesthesia in 1972. She worked at Divine Providence Hospital in Pittsburgh, Clarion Hospital, home health where she was the first RN employed by VNA, and Franklin Hospital where she was head nurse of Franklin’s residency program and retired after 17 years in the Franklin Emergency Department.

Sheila was an active member of St. Mary Parish in Crown, PA where she served as a Eucharistic minister.

Sheila enjoyed traveling to the beach in Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Reid, five daughters: Kate Fye of Tionesta, Sheila and husband Brian Miller of Frogtown, Ann and husband Keith Swartzlander of Leechburg, Nora Hergenroeder of Callensburg, Susie and husband Don Fagley of Albion, and one son, Larry and wife Missy Hergenroeder of Grove City. Sheila is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with two more expected in August.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and two great grandsons.

Arrangements are being handled by Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

There will be no public visitation, a memorial mass celebrating Sheila’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

