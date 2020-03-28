 

State Police Searching for Jefferson County Jail Escapee

Saturday, March 28, 2020 @ 01:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

New-Jefferson-County-JailPINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are searching for an inmate who failed to return to the Jefferson County Jail from his work-release program in late January.

In a release issued Saturday afternoon, Punxsutawney-based State Police Trooper Hoover said 40-year-old Herbert D. Murray III, of Falls Creek, failed to sign back into the Jefferson County Jail from his work-release program on January 31.

According to a criminal complaint, Murray is currently serving an intermediate punishment at the Jefferson County Jail, which began on January 22, 2020.

Court documents indicate President Judge John H. Foradora sentenced Murray to six months in the intermediate punishment program on one misdemeanor count of DUI: General impairment/incapable of driving safely – second offense, on December 18, 2019.

The complaint states Murray was scheduled to be picked up by Jefferson County Probation on January 30, at 5:00 p.m. According to the complaint, Murray was seen running out of his back door by the probation officers. He then failed to report back to the Jefferson County Jail by 7:00 a.m. on January 31 as required.

One second-degree misdemeanor count of escape was filed against Murray through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Tuesday, March 10.

Murray has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple DUIs, simple assault, terroristic threats, and intimidating a witness.

Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts or information regarding the incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


