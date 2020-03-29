643 New Coronavirus Cases & Four New Deaths Reported in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 29, 2020, 643 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 3,394.

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 8 Allegheny 265 2 Armstrong 3 Beaver 28 Berks 68 Blair 3 Bradford 3 Bucks 203 1 Butler 47 2 Cambria 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 9 Centre 22 Chester 137 Clarion 1 Clearfield 2 Columbia 6 Crawford 3 Cumberland 22 1 Dauphin 35 Delaware 276 4 Erie 7 Fayette 10 Franklin 11 Greene 6 Huntingdon 1 Indiana 2 Juniata 1 Lackawanna 56 2 Lancaster 67 2 Lawrence 8 1 Lebanon 19 Lehigh 151 3 Luzerne 94 2 Lycoming 3 Mckean 1 Mercer 7 Mifflin 2 Monroe 135 3 Montgomery 488 5 Montour 4 Northampton 126 4 Northumberland 1 Perry 1 Philadelphia 865 5 Pike 33 1 Potter 2 Schuylkill 21 Snyder 2 Somerset 2 Susquehanna 1 Tioga 1 Venango 1 Warren 1 Washington 24 Wayne 7 Westmoreland 47 York 43

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 10% 25-49 41% 50-64 27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 353

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 1% 19-24 2% 25-49 21% 50-64 27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 3,394 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 30,061 patients who have tested negative, and 38 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

– Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have placed a total of 22 counties under a stay-at-home order as of March 28, 2020.

· Released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Guidance for essential and non-essential businesses on mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

· Postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

· Discretion for religious leaders in holding services.

· No-visitor policies at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

· Restricted-visitor policies in state centers.

· Restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

