Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Southeast wind 8 to 18 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light north wind.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

