BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Venango County

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – Venango County officials have been notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the County has its first confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“With the ever-rising number of cases in nearby Counties and across the Commonwealth, this notification to the Board of Commissioners came as no surprise,” said county officials in a press release issued on Sunday morning. “The Board of Commissioners, Emergency Management and members of the COVID-19 team have been meeting regularly and planning a course of action for when COVID-19 reached our County.”

The release said Commissioners Samuel H. Breene, Michael C. Dulaney, and Albert “Chip” Abramovic will continue to meet with their COVID-19 team and assess the ever-changing situation.

“We ask that everyone follows the advice of the PA Department of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, and Governor Wolf,” the release continued.

“The COVID-19 virus is known to spread like the common cold or flu so it is imperative that each and every resident of Venango County do their part to flatten the curve. Stay home whenever possible. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow, not your hand. If you must venture out please continue the use of social distancing.”

“The Commissioners want to remind everyone that if you do not have the symptoms of COVID-19, fever, cough, and respiratory distress, you do not need to be tested. Stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have no way of knowing how long this virus will last or how widespread it will be but by working together we can mitigate the spread of this disease.”

Statewide, there were 2,751 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs, as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 28. There are 25,254 patients who have tested negative and 34 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

