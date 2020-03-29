 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Pistachio Tube Cake

Sunday, March 29, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this light and tasty cake with a glass of Pinot Grigio!

Easy Pistachio Tube Cake

Ingredients

1 – regular size package yellow cake mix
1 – 3.4 oz. package instant pistachio pudding mix
4 large eggs, room temperature
1-1/2 cups water
1/4 cup canola oil
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Confectioners’ sugar
Finely chopped pistachios

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-in. fluted tube pan.

~In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients; beat on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium two minutes. Transfer to prepared pan.

~Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and sprinkle with pistachios.


