Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Pistachio Tube Cake

Serve this light and tasty cake with a glass of Pinot Grigio!

Easy Pistachio Tube Cake

Ingredients

1 – regular size package yellow cake mix

1 – 3.4 oz. package instant pistachio pudding mix

4 large eggs, room temperature

1-1/2 cups water

1/4 cup canola oil

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Confectioners’ sugar

Finely chopped pistachios

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-in. fluted tube pan.

~In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients; beat on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium two minutes. Transfer to prepared pan.

~Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and sprinkle with pistachios.

