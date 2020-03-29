Clarion U. Sports Hall of Fame Snapshot: Erik Burnett

CLARION, Pa. – Erik Burnett is one of seven newly elected members of the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Burnett was an NCAA Division I All-America wrestler at Clarion University from 1989 – 1992 under National Wrestling Hall of Fame head coach Bob Bubb.

A four-time Ohio State Champion from Oberlin High School, “Burnie” came to Clarion and posted an outstanding career with an 89-35-1.

That career culminated in the 1992 season when he posted a 25-4-2 record at 118 pounds, won the PSAC Title, placed third at EWL’s and fifth at the NCAA Division I Nationals in Oklahoma City.

He helped Clarion to an eighth-place finish at the Nationals, which also featured Kurt Angle winning his second NCAA Title and coach Bubb retiring after the NCAA’s.

The 1992 Golden Eagles ranked ninth in the final NCAA Div. I Dual Meet Poll with a 13-5 record, won the PSAC Championship and placed third at EWL’s.

“Burnie” also had a strong junior campaign in 1991 with a 31-8-1 mark, placed second at PSAC’s, fourth at EWL’s and went 2-2 at the NCAA’s at 118 pounds. Clarion finished 17th at the NCAA’s as a team, posted an 8-9-2 dual meet record, placed second at EWL’s and won the PSAC Championship.

In 1990 Erik was 27-13-1 at 118-pounds, placed second at PSAC’s, fourth at EWL’s and qualified for the NCAA Tournament where he was 0-1. The Golden Eagles finished 15th at NCAA’s, second at PSAC’s and ranked 15th in the final NCAA D-I Dual Meet Poll.

Burnett ranked third all-time in takedowns with 219, 11th in career dual meet points (198) and 12th in dual meet victories with 47. He had 16 dual meet wins in 1990 and 1991, and was a volunteer assistant coach at Clarion in 1993 and 1994.

He is currently the District Liason for Elyria Schools.

He and his wife Janet reside in Elyria, Ohio, and have two sons Mick and Nate.

