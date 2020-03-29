Man Accused of Exposing Himself, Showing Nude Photos to 15-Year-Old Girl

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing criminal charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly exposed his genitals to a 15-year-old girl, then showed her photos of a nude woman on his phone.

Court documents indicate the DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Eric Martin Guthridge, of Reynoldsville.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 14, 2019, DuBois-based State Police received a report that Eric Martin Guthridge exposed his genitals to a known juvenile female victim at a known establishment in Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough. It was also reported Guthridge showed the victim nude photographs of a known female.

The victim was interviewed on November 13, 2019.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that sometime between November 1, 2018, and December 30, 2018, shortly before she turned 16, she was alone with Guthridge at the location in Reynoldsville. She stated Guthridge began talking to her about Hentai porn and told her he was getting “hard” from talking about porn with her. She told police he then pulled out his penis and exposed it to her. She reported he made her uncomfortable, and she walked away and said he then put his penis back in his pants and showed her nude pictures of a known female on his phone.

Guthridge was interviewed on December 2, 2019.

According to the complaint, Guthridge admitted he knew the victim and said they had worked together previously. He allegedly admitted to showing her nude photographs of the known female and also admitted that he exposed himself to the victim on the same night he showed her the photographs.

The complaint states he explained that he and the victim were “talking about sex and flirting,” at the time.

The following charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on February 12:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on May 19, with Judge Inzana presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.