Say What?!: Survey: 12 Percent of At-Home Workers Skip Video Due to Lack of Clothes

A survey of stay-at-home workers in the United States suggests 12 percent of workers have kept their cameras switched off during video calls due to a lack of clothing.

Mentimeter, an interactive presentation tool, announced it commissioned a survey of 1,500 people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found 12 percent of respondents admitted to keeping their video cameras off during meetings on Zoom, Skype, or Google Hangouts because they were naked or only partially clothed.

