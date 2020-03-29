 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offering Take-Out BBQ Ribs Special Today

Sunday, March 29, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a BBQ ribs special today, Sunday, March 29th, for take-out only.

The restaurant is only offering to-go orders and delivery at this time.

There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.

Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is still running regular daily specials, so mark your calendar for these delicious upcoming specials:

  • Monday, March 30th – Chili Dogs
  • Tuesday, March 31st – Country Fried Steak
  • Wednesday, April 1st – Ham and Scalloped Potatoes
  • Thursday, April 2nd – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
  • Friday, April 3rd – Fish, Shrimp or Ribeye
  • Saturday, April 4th – BBQ Rib Sandwich
  • Sunday, April 5th – Turkey

Hours for to-go and delivery are:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Note: Menu is subject to change.

Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.


Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

