BREAKING NEWS: Two More Suspected COVID-19 Cases Reported at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two more suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients are currently being treated at Clarion Hospital, according to a release issued by Butler Health System on Monday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to the release, as of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, Clarion Hospital has three suspected COVID-19 patients, and one patient who has tested positive. The confirmed COVID-19 patient and one of the suspected COVID-19 patients are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The release notes there are also eleven patients at Butler Memorial Hospital, including 6 suspected coronavirus patients and five confirmed patients. Four of the patients at Butler Memorial Hospital are also in the ICU.

On Wednesday, Butler Health System announced the first confirmed COVID-19 death at Butler Memorial Hospital. A second confirmed COVID-19 death was reported at Butler Memorial Hospital on Friday morning.

In total, Butler Health System reports 920 people have been tested through their facilities as of Sunday, March 29. Of those tests, 645 have been administered at the Butler Memorial Hospital outdoor facility and 113 have been administered at the Clarion Hospital outdoor facility.

Of those tests, overall, they report 50 have been positive and 83 are still pending results.

According to the release, Butler Health System’s supply availability is adequate at this time, but they continue to encourage and receive any donations of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). They have not turned down any donations or offers of appropriate PPE.

Those who wish to donate are encouraged to email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation.

BHS is continuing to encourage people to practice good hygiene, wash their hands frequently, refrain from touching their faces, and to cover coughs and sneezes. They ask that if you feel at all sick, you stay home.

