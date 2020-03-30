THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zoey
Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Zoey.
Zoey is an adult female German Shepherd dog.
She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
She is listed as a special needs dog with vision impairment.
For more information on Zoey, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
