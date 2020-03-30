Clarion County Lays Off Several Employees; Buildings Remain Closed to Public

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Several Clarion County employees were laid off on Friday, March 27.

Each of the elected officials or row offices below have temporarily laid off the following number of positions:

Commissioners: 7

President Judge: 13

Register & Recorder: 1

Prothonotary: 2

Sheriff: 0

Treasurer: 0

Additionally, the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office is postponing filling one position.

In compliance with CDC guidelines to promote social distancing and help stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Clarion County closed all of its buildings to the public effective March 21.

“Safety is our top concern for the public that we serve and for our employees,” said Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley in a statement.

County functions remain operational, and county-related services can be utilized by contacting the appropriate department.

Additional details on the layoffs are expected to be released at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

