 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Lays Off Several Employees; Buildings Remain Closed to Public

Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 08:03 PM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

county-buildingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Several Clarion County employees were laid off on Friday, March 27.

Each of the elected officials or row offices below have temporarily laid off the following number of positions:

  • Commissioners: 7
  • President Judge: 13
  • Register & Recorder: 1
  • Prothonotary: 2
  • Sheriff: 0
  • Treasurer: 0

Additionally, the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office is postponing filling one position.

In compliance with CDC guidelines to promote social distancing and help stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Clarion County closed all of its buildings to the public effective March 21.

“Safety is our top concern for the public that we serve and for our employees,” said Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley in a statement.

County functions remain operational, and county-related services can be utilized by contacting the appropriate department.

Additional details on the layoffs are expected to be released at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.