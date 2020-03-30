 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crockpot Bandito Chili Dogs

Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this main course dish with a side of coleslaw and fruit for a complete meal!

Bandito Chili Dogs

Ingredients

1 – 1 pound package all beef hot dogs
2 – 15 oz. cans chili without beans
1 – 10-3/4 oz. can condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted
1 – 4 oz. can chopped green chiles
10 hot dog buns, split
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup corn chips, coarsely crushed
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

~Place hot dogs in a 3-qt. slow cooker.

~In a large bowl, combine the chili, soup, and green chiles; pour over hot dogs. Cover and cook on low for four to five hours.

~Serve hot dogs in buns; top with chili mixture, onion, corn chips, and cheese.


