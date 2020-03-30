THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Clarion FCU: Helping Our Members Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Federal Credit Union (FCU) is offering help to their members amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
If you have been laid off or had your work hours reduced because of COVID-19, please contact your loan officer about a “no fee” skip a payment for your loan.
Clarion FCU is offering low interest emergency loans up to $1,000 to provide assistance until unemployment benefits arrive.
Clarion Office: 814-226-5032
Brookville Office: 814-715-7160
email: loans@clarionfcu.org
