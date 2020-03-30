Clarion U. Sports Hall of Fame Snapshot: Kaitlyn Johnson

CLARION, Pa. – Kaitlyn Johnson is one of seven new members of the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame)

Johnson was undoubtedly one of the most talented women’s swimmers in Clarion’s great tradition in the water dating back to the 1970s.

Johnson, who swam under the tutelage of head coach Mark VanDyke from 2008 – 2011, was a 28-time NCAA Division II All-American, a 13-time PSAC Individual Champion and held 9 Clarion team records including the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and all five relays.

Her signature season came in 2011. She led the Eagles to a second-place team finish when she won all seven events at the PSAC’s including the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, 100 fly and four relay events. She was named the PSAC “Swimmer of the Meet”. She went on to the NCAA’s and was a seven-time All-American placing second in the 100 freestyle, 3rd in the 100 butterfly and 5th in the 50 free, along with four relay top-eight finishes. Clarion finished a strong fourth at nationals.

In 2010 Johnson led Clarion to a second-place finish at PSAC’s with two titles to her credit and another seven-time A-A performance at nationals. Her 2010 NCAA performance was highlighted with a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly and a fifth-place ending in the 100 free. Clarion placed sixth at the NCAA’s as a team.

In 2009 Johnson won two events at PSAC’s helping Clarion to a second-place finish and again was a seven-time A-A helping the Eagles to a seventh-place finish at the NCAA’s. Kaitlyn finished fourth in the 50 freestyle and 6th in the 100 butterfly.

In her freshman year (2008), Johnson was a two-time champion and helped Clarion to a runner-up finish at PSAC’s. She earned individual A-A honors in the 50 & 100 freestyles and the 100 fly helping the team to an eighth-place NCAA finish.

Johnson continued her swimming after graduation and qualified for the 2016 USA Olympic Trials in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly events. Her performance at the Trials was outstanding.

A native of Uniontown, Pa. and a 2007 graduate of Uniontown High School, Kaitlyn is currently employed by McDonald Land Services while residing in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.