Emlenton Man Involved in Crash in Irwin Township

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a crash that occurred in Irwin Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 12:32 p.m. on Friday, March 27, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Georgetown Road just west of Melvin Road in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2005 Honda Civic, operated by 45-year-old Nalene D. Fleming, of Harrisville, was traveling north on Georgetown Road, when the vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Express, operated by 37-year-old Jason S. Wilson, of Slippery Rock.

No injuries were reported.

Fleming and Wilson were using seat belts, while Wilson’s passenger, 59-year-old William M. Drake, of Emlenton, was not.

Fleming was charged with a traffic violation.

