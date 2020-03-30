Featured Local Job: Full-Time Nursing Staff

Turning Point Treatment Center, located in Franklin, PA, an addictions treatment center, is looking for a Full-Time Nursing Staff.

Sign-On Bonus Available!

New Management!

Job Description

Oversees medication management/detox protocols. Has regular contact with a physician and provides assessments and nursing care to all residents.

Turning Point offers a comprehensive benefit plan to Full-time staff and a competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. EOE.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Medication management in detox/substance abuse treatment setting.

Nursing admissions/protocols

Client medical needs management

Flexible Schedule

FT openings

PRN also available for all shifts

Qualifications and Skills

PA Nursing License

Benefits

Benefits available after a short waiting period.

Medical / Dental / Vision / LTD / STD / 401K

Paid Vacation and Sick time Available after 90 days.

Drug-Free Workplace

Interested may apply on indeed.com. Search Turning Point, Franklin, PA

