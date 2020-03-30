 

Flooding Causes One-Vehicle Crash on Route 268

Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a flooded roadway caused a crash on Route 268 early Saturday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, around 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 44-year-old Nathan P. Beal, of Parker, was operating a 2013 Nissan Titan, traveling north on State Route 268/Kittanning Pike just south of Parker Pike in Parker Township, Butler County.

Police say the roadway was flooding and there was debris on the roadway at the time of the crash. As Beal was negotiating a left hand turn, his vehicle hit the running water and debris on the road and slid into the embankment on the right side of the roadway.

Beal was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the passenger side front tire.


