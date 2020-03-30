 

Knox Man Scammed Out of $1,000

Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Scam caller concept.ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception in Ashland Township.

According to police, a known 48-year-old Knox man provided his debit/credit information and was scammed out of $1,000.00.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

The investigation is ongoing.


