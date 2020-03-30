 

Lenora M. Thomas

Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ThumbnailLenora M. Thomas, 97, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin, where she had resided for the past year.

Born September 27, 1922, in Raymilton, Lenora was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Mildred Halderman Kline, Sr. She married Herbert C. Thomas on September 27, 1941, and he preceded her in death on June 11, 1991.

Mrs. Thomas cleaned homes for at least 40 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending flea markets and the balloon show in Meadville.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Beverly Gorman of Oil City; her eight grandchildren, David C. Thomas, III of Oil City, Diana L. Fuller and her husband, John, of Oil City, Matthew and Stacey Thomas of Rockland, MA, Michael, Richard and Christopher Gorman of Oil City, and Cathy Wise of Oil City; her 11 great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her two sisters, Marjorie Bickel of Franklin, and Edith Kenney of Texas.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lenora was preceded in death by her son, David “Cliff” Thomas; her brother, Joseph Kline, Jr.; her sister, Anita Harpstrite; her half-brother, Austin Kline; and her two half-sisters, Geraldine Haylett and Ruth Carson.

As per the family’s request due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Caring Place, 103 North 13th Street, Franklin PA 16323.

To send online condolences, cards, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


