Man Busted ‘Middling’ Meth Deal Due in Court on Wednesday

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is due in court on Wednesday for reportedly “middling” a methamphetamine deal.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Kye Kennemuth, of Brookville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Kennemuth remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $60,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a controlled purchase of methamphetamine that took place in Summerville Borough earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 17, officers of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled drug purchase in Summerville Borough utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.).

A Jefferson County Drug Task Force officer was concealed inside a vehicle and was able to listen as an exchange of money for a controlled substance took place. The officer then made his presence known, ordered the vehicle to pull over, and called for a tail vehicle to assist, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Kye Kennemuth, who was in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of .33 grams of methamphetamine, and the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of 1.06 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, Kennemuth later admitted to “middling” the deal that occurred and to doing a line of the controlled substance with a woman in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, reported that he handed Kennemuth $100.00, and Kennemuth handed him one gram of controlled substance after Kennemuth obtained the substance from the “main dealer,” the complaint states.

Kennemuth was arraigned in front of Judge Bazylak at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

