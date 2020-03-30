Mona L. Guthrie, 91, of Kittanning and formerly of Mayport, died early Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Born on December 16, 1928, in Truittsburg, she was the daughter of the late Quincy M. and Blonda (Hilliard) Crawford. Mona was married on August 23, 1948 to Clarence Jack Guthrie and he preceded her in death on July 1, 1998.

Mona worked at Claypool’s Market in Shannondale and was a homemaker. She also was an Avon representative. She was an active member of the Alcola Trinity United Church of Christ and when that church closed, she attended the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown. She was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion Women’s Auxiliary for over 75 years.

Mona is survived by two daughters, Valda Wolfe of Butler and Brenda Davis and her husband, Scott of Kittanning, three grandchildren, Jeffrey Wolfe of New Castle, Ginger Wolfe of Boulder, CO. and Alex Davis of Allison Park, three great grandchildren, Johnny Wolfe, Lauren Wolfe, and Daniel Wolfe, and a brother, Barnett Crawford of Meadville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery in Hawthorn, Clarion County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

