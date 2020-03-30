 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Knox Township

Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Knox Township last week.

According to police, around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, a vehicle was traveling north on Fairview Drive in Lucinda, Knox Township, Clarion County, and attempted to negotiate a left hand curve in the road on a bridge. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a fence on the right side of the bridge.

The driver then removed the vehicle from the scene by an unknown means and fled the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, March 29, 2020.


