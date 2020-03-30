THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant Continues to Offer Carry-Out Services Seven Days a Week
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The staff at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar unanimously agreed to provide carry-out seven days a week during the Wolf Administration’s mitigation efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus.
The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Sunday through Saturday.
The following special is offered on Monday, March 30.
Chef John’s Special:
Family Meals (Feeds 4)
– Penne Meatball Marinara $35.00
– Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo $40.00
Price Includes Salad and Garlic Bread.
Call 814-226-7013 to place your order.
There is also a full menu here and the following regular daily specials are available.
– SUNDAY: Chef’s Special
– MONDAY: Chef’s Special
– TUESDAY: Lasagna, $12.50
– WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $4,50; Dozen $9.00
– THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $12.50 (Choice of pasta)
– FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $12.50
– SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $16.50
Check Out Sweet Basil’s dessert menu!
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
