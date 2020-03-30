State Police Calls: Corsica Man Facing Marijuana Charges

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Corsica Borough

Around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, Punxsutawney-based State Police assisted at a location on Main Street in Corsica Borough and found a small amount of suspected marijuana and a small pipe.

Police say charges against 26-year-old Devon Brocious-Stuart, of Corsica, are pending.

Criminal Trespass in Oliver Township

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 27, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on River Road in Oliver Township for a report of a trespassing issue on property belonging to a 65-year-old Summerville man.

Police say a known 54-year-old DuBois man was charged with defiant trespassing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.