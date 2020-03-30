 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Corsica Man Facing Marijuana Charges

Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp-newJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Corsica Borough

Around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, Punxsutawney-based State Police assisted at a location on Main Street in Corsica Borough and found a small amount of suspected marijuana and a small pipe.

Police say charges against 26-year-old Devon Brocious-Stuart, of Corsica, are pending.

Criminal Trespass in Oliver Township

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 27, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on River Road in Oliver Township for a report of a trespassing issue on property belonging to a 65-year-old Summerville man.

Police say a known 54-year-old DuBois man was charged with defiant trespassing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.