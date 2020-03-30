 

William “Boo” L. Baker, III

Monday, March 30, 2020 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ThumbnailWilliam “Boo” L. Baker, III, 66, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born December 12, 1953, in Franklin, Boo was the son of the late William L. and Barbara Bodien Baker, Jr.

Boo worked at Ferrell Gas for 15 years. He had a great sense of humor and adored his family. He enjoyed reading his inspirational books, was a storyteller and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed fishing, working out, and was well known for playing his ‘air’ guitar.

Boo is survived by his son, William L. Baker IV and his wife, Colleen; his daughter, Mandi Baker and her friend, Brandon Cady; and his nine grandchildren, Amya Altman, Branton Kachik, Kaleb Moffett, Tamia Baker, Kaden Baker, Tionah Baker, Xavier Boyd, Adalyn Baker and Isaiah Baker.

He is also survived by his three brothers, Allan E. Baker and his wife, Emily, Brian L. Baker and his wife, Janice, and Christopher N. Baker and his wife, Diana.

As per the family’s request there will be no funeral services.

To send online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit wwww.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


