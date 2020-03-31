A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers before 9am, then isolated showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

