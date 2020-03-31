Bradley A. Turnipseed, 56, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday evening, March 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 24, 1963 in Somerset; son of the late Frank and Sarah Young Turnipseed. Brad married the former Wendy Wooldridge on August 19, 1989; who survives. He worked in his earlier years selling auto parts.

Brad was a member of the American Riders Motorcycle Club. Brad loved to ride motorcycles with his wife and brothers in the ARMC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sport shooting. Brad also loved animals and reading about military history.

He is survived by his loving wife: Wendy, of 30 years; his three brothers: Chuck Turnipseed of Franklin, Steve Shorts of Arkansas, and Gary Shorts of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Brad’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Bradley’s name to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or to Disabled American Veterans Foundation.

