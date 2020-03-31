BREAKING NEWS: Clarion County Commissioners Extend Disaster Declaration Until May 15

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Commissioners issued the following press release in regards to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

(PHOTO: Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Wayne Brosius, and Ted Tharan at a previous meeting.)

In light of the announcement that there has now been at least one positive case* of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Clarion County, The Clarion County Board of Commissioners has extended the Declaration of Disaster Emergency for Clarion County until May 15, 2020. With this declaration, the Clarion County Public Safety (CCPS) Director is directed to coordinate the activities of the emergency response to alleviate the potential effects of this disaster. All departments of Clarion County are doing their best to serve the needs of county residents in this difficult time. CCPS has been working with FEMA, PEMA, and local agencies on a continuing basis, sending Personal Protection Equipment whenever possible to local Emergency Medical Services, Quick Response Services, and Long Term Health Care Services. CCPS is also reaching out to county fire departments to offer assistance.

We continue to stress the following to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently, especially those that are most likely to be touched.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you feel sick. Governor Wolf has not issued a stay-at-home order to Clarion County but be as diligent as possible on your own.

All county buildings continue to be closed to public access but county services are continuing with staff on-site or working from home. Please refer to the county website at www.co.clarion.pa.us for more information on the best way to conduct business with the county department you wish to contact. You can also contact us by phone at 814-226-4000 and dial 0 for a live operator during this unprecedented time.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website at www.doh.pa.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.

The only way to contain this disease is to take it seriously. Please avoid gathering in large groups and making unnecessary trips to public areas. Also, try to maintain social distancing as much as possible.

We wish you and your family all the best and good health.