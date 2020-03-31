BREAKING NEWS: Clarion Hospital Reports Five Suspected Coronavirus Patients, One Confirmed

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Five suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients and one confirmed patient are currently being treated at Clarion Hospital.

According to a release issued by Butler Health System on Tuesday afternoon, as of 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, Clarion Hospital has five suspected COVID-19 patients, and one patient who has tested positive. The confirmed COVID-19 patient and two of the suspected COVID-19 patients are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

County-wide, a total of three cases have been confirmed, according to a release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A Pennsylvania Department of Health Representative told exploreClarion.com that Coronavirus statistics released by the state are based on county of residency, meaning any positive cases involving residents being monitored in out of county medical facilities would still count toward the total for the county in which they reside.

“Specimen submissions could include different addresses, such as the address where the specimen was collected,” said the representative. “Through our investigations, we will determine the county of residence, and if we need to update our data, will do so.”

The Butler Health System release notes there are also 15 patients at Butler Memorial Hospital, including nine suspected coronavirus patients and six confirmed patients. Six of the patients at Butler Memorial Hospital are also in the ICU.

Last Wednesday, Butler Health System announced the first confirmed COVID-19 death at Butler Memorial Hospital. A second confirmed COVID-19 death was reported at Butler Memorial Hospital on Friday morning.

In total, Butler Health System reports 1,075 people have been tested through their facilities as of Sunday, March 29. Of those tests, 794 have been administered at the Butler Memorial Hospital outdoor facility and 148 have been administered at the Clarion Hospital outdoor facility.

According to the release, Butler Health System continues to participate in regional planning efforts, including emergency transfer planning and overflow bed surge plans, with their Chief Medical Officer planning group and Chief Nursing Officer planning group also meeting daily.

Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital have comprehensive plans in place to increase Emergency, Med/Surg and Critical Care bed capacity.

Butler Health System’s supply availability is adequate at this time, but they continue to encourage and receive any donations of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), and are offering their tanks to the many organizations and groups who have donated supplies.

Those who wish to donate are encouraged to email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation.

BHS is continuing to encourage people to practice good hygiene, wash their hands frequently, refrain from touching their faces, cover coughs and sneezes, and maintain a distance of six feet from other people. They ask that if you feel at all sick, you stay home.

