BREAKING NEWS: Person Claiming to Have Coronavirus Enters OC Police Station, Access Restricted

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The presence of a person claiming to have COVID-19 in the Oil City Police Department Monday, March 30, forced the City to restrict access to the department Tuesday, March 31.

“We are still working, but the building has absolutely no public access, not even the police department,” Jena Knight, who works for City Manager Mark Schroyer, told exploreVenango. “There is an intercom button at the police door. If anyone has businesses with the police department, they have to press that button and someone will either come to the door or talk to them through the intercom.”

According to both Knight and Oil City mayor Bill Moon, the extra step was taken after someone was either brought to or came to the police station Monday night, March 30, and said they had COVID-19. ExploreVenango was directed to police chief Dave Ragon for more information, but, according to someone who answered the phone at the police station, Ragon was gone for the day.

The restricted access to the police department comes on the heels of the rest of City Hall being limited to access on March 18.

“Employees will have to use their key or gain access by calling in and having someone meet them at the door,” Knight said. “Business is still being done. Nothing has changed for us. We were already closed to the public.”

