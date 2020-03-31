BREAKING NEWS: Two More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Clarion County, Statewide Total Surges Past 4,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb as the Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 756 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 4,843.

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 9 Allegheny 325 2 Armstrong 5 Beaver 52 1 Bedford 2 Berks 110 Blair 4 Bradford 7 Bucks 286 3 Butler 60 2 Cambria 2 Cameron 1 Carbon 17 1 Centre 26 Chester 159 1 Clarion 3 Clearfield 4 Columbia 7 Crawford 4 Cumberland 36 1 Dauphin 45 1 Delaware 338 5 Erie 14 Fayette 14 Franklin 19 Greene 9 Huntingdon 1 Indiana 6 Juniata 3 Lackawanna 78 3 Lancaster 123 3 Lawrence 13 2 Lebanon 28 Lehigh 272 4 Luzerne 212 4 Lycoming 6 Mckean 1 Mercer 8 Mifflin 2 Monroe 236 7 Montgomery 570 6 Montour 9 Northampton 245 5 Northumberland 1 Perry 1 Philadelphia 1,197 10 Pike 48 1 Potter 2 Schuylkill 38 Snyder 2 1 Somerset 2 Susquehanna 1 Tioga 2 Union 4 Venango 3 Warren 1 Washington 33 Wayne 10 Westmoreland 61 York 66

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 10% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 353

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 21% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 4,843 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 37,645 patients who have tested negative, and 63 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

– Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have placed a total of 22 counties under a stay-at-home order as of March 28, 2020.

· Released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Guidance for essential and non-essential businesses on mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

· Postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

· Discretion for religious leaders in holding services.

· No-visitor policies at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

· Restricted-visitor policies in state centers.

· Restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

