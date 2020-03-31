Brian R. Luck, 64, of 713 Tionesta Avenue in Kane, died Saturday evening, March 28, 2020 at UPMC Kane.

Born January 14, 1956 in Kane, he was the son of Russell L. and Grace D. Cartwright Luck. On November 11, 1993 in Las Vegas, he married Susan L. Grove, who survives.

Brian was an equipment operator for Penn DOT for twenty-eight years. He was an avid sports fan of all local sports, and especially for those at St. Bonaventure University.

He is survived by sons James (Jamie) Wolfgang and Brian (Jenna Zuzek) Wolfgang, both of Kane; his sister Margaret Luck of Kane; three granddaughters whom he absolutely adored, Leah, Lauren and Clara Wolfgang, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents, is a special uncle and friend, Harry “Bus” Cartwright.

A memorial service will be held privately this Friday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. with the rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will be held later in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or to Kane Cemetery Association, (Forest Lawn Cemetery) c/o Becky Carson, 479 West Wind Road, Kane, PA 16735.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.

The service will be live streamed and recorded on the funeral home’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RonaldMcDonaldIIFuneralHomeInc/live/.

