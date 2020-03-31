Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Parmesan Burgers

A side of macaroni salad goes well with this awesome sandwich!

Chicken Parmesan Burgers

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 cup marinara sauce, divided

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pound ground chicken

4 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese

4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

~In a large skillet, heat one tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, about three minutes. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

~In a large bowl, combine 1/4 cup marinara sauce, chopped mozzarella cheese, bread crumbs, seasonings, and onion mixture. Add chicken; mix lightly but thoroughly. With wet hands, shape into four 1/2-in.-thick patties.

~In the same skillet, heat remaining two tablespoons oil over medium heat. Cook burgers until a thermometer reads 165°, about five minutes on each side. Top with sliced mozzarella cheese; cook, covered, until cheese is melted, about two minutes.

~Serve in buns; top with remaining 1/2 cup marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.

