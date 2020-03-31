Clarion Forest VNA Employee Spotlight: Emmy Miller: A Perfect Fit As A Home Health Aide

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emmy Miller is the perfect fit for her position as a home health aide at Clarion Forest VNA.

Amelia (Emmy) Miller does home care and hospice and has been working for Clarion Forest VNA for nearly seven years.

Emmy told exploreClarion.com, “I applied for the position because I wanted to take care of people in the comfort of their own home. For hospice, I know that I may be the last friend the patient makes.”

She is an ideal match for this position as she enjoys making people feel loved and bring a smile to their day.

“Clarion Forest VNA is one big team,” Emmy added.

“The VNA treats me excellent! And, all of the patients are very appreciative.”

One of the experiences of her job that stands out was when she went to a woman’s home to install a blood pressure monitor.

“I talked to the lady and told her I was coming. When I got to her home, she never came to the door, so I went in the home to find her on the floor. The lady was having a heart attack.”

“If I would not have been there to call 9-1-1 and get help, she would have died.”

Situations such as this affirms to Emmy how rewarding her career is.

To learn more about Clarion Forest VNA, visit their website here: cfvna.org.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.