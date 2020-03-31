Clarion U. Sports Hall of Fame Snapshot: Malen Luke

CLARION, Pa. – Malen Luke was one of seven recent newly elected members of the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame)

Luke was the talented head football Coach for 12 seasons (1994-2005) producing some great players on the gridiron and very special teams.

Arriving at Clarion from Defiance in 1994, Luke had a solid first season going 4-6 overall, setting the table for things to come.

In 1995 Clarion fans were buzzing when the Golden Eagles opened up with a 6-1 record and 3-0 mark in the PSAC West. Although losing their final three contests by close margins, the table was set for a great 1996 campaign.

Luke led Clarion to the NCAA semifinals in 1996 blazing a trail never seen by Clarion football fans. The Eagles posted an 11-3 overall record (including wins over Cal 45-14, SRU 54-28 and IUP 49-15), were PSAC West Champs with a 5-1 record, NCAA D-II East Region Champs and voted Lambert Cup Winners by the ECAC – signaling Clarion as the top team in the East. The Eagles won two games in the NCAA Playoffs against Bloomsburg (42-29) at Memorial Stadium and at Ferris State (23-21) before losing in the final seconds of the NCAA D-II semifinals to Northern Colorado (19-18) at Memorial.

Clarion set 10 team records in 1996 including records for wins (11), NCAA Playoffs, 77 TDs, points per game average (41.3) and many more.

Injuries hit the Eagles hard in the next two seasons, but the Eagles bounced back in 2000 with a strong 7-4 overall record and a first-place finish in the PSAC West at 5-1.

Luke’s 2002 team was also 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the West.

Luke was voted 1996 NCAA Division II Region 1 and PSAC West Coach of the Year and again PSAC West Coach of the Year in 2000.

He coached some amazing athletes at Clarion including Hall of Fame inductees Chris Weibel, Steve Witte, Kim Niedbala, Alvin Slaughter, and Reggie Wells Jr.

Wells, an offensive guard, went on to a stellar NFL career mostly with the Arizona Cardinals and including Super Bowl XLIII February 1, 2009, vs the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Defensive Coordinator at Northwood University (Michigan), Luke retired in the Spring of 2020 after 14 years with the Timberwolves. He is headed to Washburn University to coach with his son, Brock, a Clarion High School and Clarion University graduate (2005).

A native of Wellsboro, Pa., and a 1972 graduate of Wellsboro High, he is a 1976 graduate of Westminster and earned his Masters at Edinboro in 1982. Malen and wife Hedy have a son Brock and a daughter Quinn.

