COVID-19 An Athlete’s Perspective: Cole Shaffer, Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. – As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 – also known as Coronavirus – the NCAA announced in mid-March the cancellation of all remaining championship events during the 2020 school year.

That was soon followed by athletic conferences, including the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), suspending and eventually canceling the remainder of their competition schedules, as well as universities taking unprecedented measures to close their campuses in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

In this video series, you will hear daily from Golden Eagle student-athletes on how these changes have impacted their lives.

