 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Frank “Frankie” B. Martin III

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Frank-MartinFrank “Frankie” B. Martin III, 65, of Marienville, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home where he was a resident.

Born on November 23, 1954 in Media, PA, he was the son of the late Frank B. Martin II and Lillian (Hardy) Martin.

Mr. Martin was self-employed as a landscaper until he was forced to retire due to injuries he sustained in 1998. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a Boy Scout when he was young. He enjoyed writing.

He is survived by two sisters, Cherrie Martin of Greensboro, SC and Carol Bellino of New York City, NY and a nephew, Eddie Harris of Greensboro, NC.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.