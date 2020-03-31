Frank “Frankie” B. Martin III, 65, of Marienville, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home where he was a resident.

Born on November 23, 1954 in Media, PA, he was the son of the late Frank B. Martin II and Lillian (Hardy) Martin.

Mr. Martin was self-employed as a landscaper until he was forced to retire due to injuries he sustained in 1998. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a Boy Scout when he was young. He enjoyed writing.

He is survived by two sisters, Cherrie Martin of Greensboro, SC and Carol Bellino of New York City, NY and a nephew, Eddie Harris of Greensboro, NC.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.