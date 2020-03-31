Geraldine Esther Meier, 95, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020 in Sebring, Florida.

She was born on January 21, 1925, in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania to Clarence Carmichael and Nellie Stephens.

Geraldine had been a Highlands County resident since 2006 coming from Labelle, Florida. She was a member of St John United Methodist Church in Sebring, Florida.

Geraldine loved playing bridge, reading and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her loving husband Keith of Sebring FL; sons, Tim A.(Pam) Meier of Kennesaw, GA; Thomas K. (Terri) Meier of Sarasota, FL; Kirk J. (Colleen) Meier of Sidney, OH; Gregg R. Meier of Ft Myers FL; brothers Harold, James, Richard and Robert Carmichael; sister Lillian Bowser; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Jean George and Marian Kough.

Service’s to be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.

Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.