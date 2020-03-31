John ‘Chopper’ Prenatt

John K. “Chopper” Prenatt, Sr., 56, of Seneca, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

John was so full of life and love.

John was born in Dearborn, Michigan on July 10, 1963, a son of the late Roland and Beverly (Kimes) Prenatt.

He met the love of his life, Julie (Cox), in California. They were married in Seneca on July 22, 1989. They were married for thirty years, and had a beautiful family together.

Mr. Prenatt was employed by the Oil City Housing Authority, until he became disabled.

In addition to his wife, Julie, he is survived by his five children: Tiffani Prenatt of Angola, Indiana, John Prenatt, Jr. (“J.J”) and his wife Lexie of Oil City, and Cody Prenatt, Chantal Prenatt, and Kylee Prenatt, all of Seneca. John taught each one of his children how to live life to the fullest, and instilled in them strong family values.

Chopper mainly lived in his garage; he was a huge motorhead, and the life of any party. He had the kind of laugh that would brighten up anyone’s day, and a sense of humor that would leave your belly sore from laughter. John especially loved his four little rascals (his grandchildren): Kyler Craig and John Prenatt, III of Oil City; and Julionna Prenatt-Rowland and Jamisyn Proper of Seneca. He is survived by his sisters: Tammie Shaffer and her husband Dan of Seneca, and Tina Irwin of Cranberry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Patricia Abad and her husband Ismeal of Ojai, California, Millie Carr and husband Carl of Bakersfield, California, Ricky Cox and wife Lorri of Ventura, California, Raymond Cox of Cranberry, and Tommy Cox and wife Tyla of Titusville.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Beverly Prenatt, a brother, Roger Davis, a sister, Penny Wilson, his in-laws, Raymond and Dorothy Cox, two sisters-in-law, Georgia Lee and Raylene Sanchez; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Irwin.

John was an amazing role model to his kids and grandkids, patiently teaching them about cars, how to build things, and that “if it can’t be fixed–then rig it with duct tape!”

His family would like to thank each and every member of the AseraCare Hospice nursing team, especially Brittany, Stacy, and Missy.

A memorial service to celebrate Chopper’s life will be held at a later date, when restrictions on public gatherings due to the current health crisis have been lifted. Those details will be announced when they are available.

Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Rte. 19, Waterford, PA 16441.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

