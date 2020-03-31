Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Victim With Samurai Sword

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man is facing charges following an incident in which he reportedly threatened to kill another man with a samurai sword.

Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following charges against 41-year-old Edwin Colley, of Stump Creek, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges are the result of a welfare check on a residence on Kramer Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.

Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to the above-described located for a welfare check around 12:47 p.m. on March 19.

According to police, upon their arrival at the scene, it was determined that a domestic dispute had occurred, and Edwin Colley had reportedly threatened to kill a known 56-year-old Stump Creek man with a samurai sword.

Court documents indicate Colley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 4:50 p.m. on March 19.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

Court documents indicate all charges were waived for court, and transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas, on March 23.

The case is continuing to make its way through the court system.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.