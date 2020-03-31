Patrick T. Flynn, 50, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 25, 1969 in Harrisburg; son of the late Merrill E. and Sarah M. Myers Flynn.

Patrick worked for a Cable TV Business with his father in his earlier years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Patrick is survived by his brother: Michael E. Flynn of Miola.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: John Flynn.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

