PIAA Meets but Makes No Decision on Winter Sports Championship Resumption, Spring Sports

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – The PIAA Board of Directors met Monday, March 30, via teleconference but took no action concerning 2020 winter and spring sports.

“No action was taken regarding the start of spring sport nor the possible restart of the winter championships,” a statement from the PIAA said. “This afternoon, Governor Wolf announced all schools are to remain closed indefinitely. PIAA will continue to receive and assess information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education before making any decisions regarding restarting sports activities.”

While no decisions were made about winter and spring sports, administrative items discussed during the teleconference included the postponement of Annual Spring District Meetings as well as means to permit voting by member schools on a Board proposed Constitutional

amendment.

All votes on this amendment need to be submitted to the Executive Director by May 1.

Also, each PIAA District must elect its committee members and re-organize by July 1. These are actions that are required by the PIAA Constitution.

Other items discussed included a clarification in the waiver provision for post-season eligibility; modernizing the policy language for correcting school enrollment counts; adding definitions in the Glossary to match the Department of Education on the defining of types of schools; adding additional penalties to players and coaches ejected from a contest for unsportsmanlike behaviors; adopting a revised calendar for the PIAA Golf Championships and defeating a proposal to change the starting date of scrimmages in football and winter sports.

