Police Warn Area Residents of Scams

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are warning area residents of several scams that have been reported in our region.

Sugarcreek Borough Police took two reports of attempted scams over two days recently.

Police say the first scam involved a resident who was attempting to sell a dirt bike on Craig’s List. Individuals contacted the seller and sent a check via UPS for an amount well above the asking price for the bike.

The seller was advised to cash the check and use the extra funds to pay for the shipping costs of the bike.

An investigation then found the check was counterfeit.

The seller contacted the police and did not lose any money in this case.

The second scam involved a resident who received a check in the main from “BlueCross BlueShield of Montana” for a substantial amount, along with a letter advising the resident they had won a large amount of cash through a lottery and stating the check was to cover the taxes.

The resident contacted the police and did not lose any money in this case.

Sugarcreek Borough Police are advising residents to be vigilant and not fall victim to these scams. They say if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

