Say What?!: TV News Reporter Aborts Segment to Flee Bison Herd

MONTANA – A TV news reporter filming a segment at Yellowstone National Park shared video of the moment he decided to flee an oncoming herd of bison.

Deion Broxton was preparing to record a segment on the park’s COVID-19 shutdown Wednesday for NBC Montana when he spotted some bison headed in his direction.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.