Sherry J. Reid

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ScanSherry J. Reid, 69, of Clarion, passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020 at the Shippenville Healthcare Center.

She was born on October 16, 1950 in Wildcat; daughter of the late Arnold A. and Hazel V. Hollenbaugh Hilliard.

Sherry married James Reid on July 26, 1968; whom survives.

She was a loving and devoted homemaker.

Sherry was a member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Wildcat. She enjoyed crocheting, watching westerns movies, and spending time with her family.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband: James, of 51 years; her three children: Stacy Reid and his wife, Lori, of Friedens, Randy Reid and his wife, Pam, of Clarion, and Ricky Reid of Clarion; four grandchildren: Hannah Reid and her boyfriend, Tyrel, of Berlin, Marissa Reid of Erie, Ross Reid of Illinois, and Megan Reid of Clarion; and a great granddaughter: Briella Stockwell of Berlin.

She is also survived by her brothers: Robin Hilliard of Warren and Jeremy Hilliard of Tionesta; two sisters: Shirley Springer and her husband, Ray, of Lawsonham and Ruth Ann Hilliard of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; two sisters: Leona Billotte and Carol Sue Runyan; and a niece: Holly Sisson.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a private family viewing will be held at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion, followed by a service with Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Wildcat.
Interment will be held in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be sent in Sherry’s name to The Arc, 1064A E, Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


