SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Makes Ordering Wine Easy with Their New Online Store!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery makes ordering wine easy with their new online store!
Get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door! Click here to visit their online store.
Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location!
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
We are offering FREE SHIPPING on orders for 12 or more bottles!
This includes our newest wines: Starry Night (Dragon fruit and Aurora wine blend), Sweet DC Tea (Our raspberry iced tea wine), and Baby Bear Blue (Blueberry and Niagara wine blend), as well as some new batches of Whitetail Moscato, Midnight Berry, Angry Antler, and Black Berry Bling!
We truly appreciate your support during this time,
The Brooks family and the Deer Creek Team
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
